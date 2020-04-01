MT. IDAHO -- Amid the COVID-19 challenges, one Idaho County business has found a way to turn lemons into lemonade. Or rather, materials into surgical masks and gowns.
Idaho Sewing for Sports (ISS) CEO, Gunther Williams, is a trustee on the Syringa Hospital board. When he heard of the shortages of surgical supplies, he jumped into action.
"Gunther asked Syringa Hospital if there was a need here for the gowns and masks," explained ISS customer service and salesperson Mary Beth Meyers. "Then too, the info was all over the news and social media about the shortages across the country and the critical need due to the COVID-19 virus."
ISS design team, Deborah and Brandy, oversaw finding patterns and materials. Syringa provided a gown to use for a pattern, and the mask pattern was found on the Providence Mask Project web page.
"For the immediate need we are making washable/reusable surgical gowns with our 420 Denier Pack Cloth in two sizes; large and medium," Meyers said. ISS has ordered a washable/reusable Level IV material, which is rated as the highest fluid and microbial barrier protection against blood-borne pathogens in critical zones needed for long, fluid intensive procedures, as well as for operating on patients with potential blood-borne pathogen risk. (This fabric meets AAMI Level III rating, according to AKAS Textiles & Laminations, the ISS material provider).
Syringa supplied the material to make the masks.
"If hospitals can ship us surgical blankets, we can make the masks for them out of these," Meyers added.
Currently, the ISS team is filling orders for Syringa Hospital in Grangeville and St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Meyers said they have sent one of each size of gown samples to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene per their request for them to check out.
"We are happy to know that we have local seamstresses working with Jody and HomeGrown Quilts to make the cloth reusable masks for local use, which enables us to focus on the need for the surgical items as we have the capability to mass produce them and also to purchase the needed materials," Meyers added.
ISS had enough of the pack cloth material to make 300-350 gowns and these are already sold, but they are able to order more of the material. They have enough of the Level IV material on order to make 5,200 surgical gowns and are currently seeking more material.
From cut to packaging, Meyers said it takes about nine minutes per gown and eight minutes per mask to produce.
"However, we have just begun this project so the more we make, the better and faster we are at producing them. We have an awesome cutting table, named Roxanne," Meyers smiled.
Randy puts in the patterns and the machine cuts out all the material for the quantity needed.
"Before having this machine, Randy cut out everything by hand. We did lay off some employees as we are only able to continue working because we have these medical items to produce, which makes us an essential business," Meyers emphasized.
"Our fabulous crew of five seamstresses -- Gina, Alice, Linda, Brandy and Lynette along with our shop guys, Colton and Trevor with Randy on the cutting table -- are happy to be able to not only be employed, but also to be able to provide these much needed items for our local hospitals and clinics and beyond," Meyers stated. "I am getting calls regularly about ordering the gowns, especially. Our motto is to have a 'positive impact,' and this work qualifies."
Gunther Williams' parents, Gail and Will Williams, started the business in California more than 45 years ago and later relocated it to just outside Mount Idaho. While Gunther serves as CEO and oversees all the daily operations, his wife, Joy, runs the accounting department.
During regular years, ISS provides all skiing and summer adventure park items including lift seat pads, tower/post pads, snow/water tube covers, snow groomer covers, ropes course and zipline pads, etc.
ISS normally runs a crew of 20 with the potential to hire more employees (possibly with their own sewing machines) if COVID-19 continues to create a longer-lasting shortage of supplies and ISS continues making surgical gowns and masks.
For questions, e-mail idsewing@idsewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.