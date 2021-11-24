The COVID-19 pandemic has placed many stresses on low- and middle-income families, and one of the most noteworthy is housing affordability.
Supply chain breakdowns have slowed new housing construction, the market for homebuyers is one of the most competitive in memory, and rents nationwide have increased by 13.8 percent since January 2021. Even as these trends continue to worsen, federal COVID-19 emergency relief measures have expired, including income supports like expanded unemployment benefits and housing policies like mortgage forbearance and the federal eviction moratorium.
While the pandemic has exacerbated housing issues, the affordable housing crisis is not a new problem. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the U.S. has a shortage of nearly 7 million affordable homes, while 70 percent of low-income families are severely cost-burdened by housing, which means that they spend more than half of their income on rent.
Throughout the years, federal, state, and local governments have carved out an important role in addressing these challenges through public investments in housing and community development. Generally allocated towards residents not adequately served by the private sector, government housing and community development expenditures include the construction and operation of housing projects, along with other activities to promote or aid housing and community development. These other activities can include public housing, rental assistance like the Section 8 program, and community development or revitalization projects. Many of these programs are distributed from the federal government as grants for state and local governments to spend.
Housing and community development is a relatively small spending category for most state and local budgets, but spending in this area has consistently grown at a faster rate than spending overall. Inflation-adjusted expenditures for housing and community development are up nearly 300% since 1977, even after accounting for an uptick in spending during the early 2000s and an eventual post-Great Recession reduction beginning in 2011. Total spending has only increased by 190 percent during the same period.
For details on this report, see https://www.hireahelper.com/lifestyle/states-spending-the-most-on-affordable-housing/.
