BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court says it will not reconsider the clemency case of a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall.
According to an Oct. 29 Associated Press story by Rebecca Boone, the high court made the decision Oct. 28 in Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s case. The decision means the state remains free to seek a death warrant for Pizzuto. Once issued, the warrant would set Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection in the next 30 days.
Pizzuto was sentenced to death in 1986 for the slaying the year prior of Berta Herndon, 58, and her 37-year-old nephew, Del Herndon, at a rural cabin at Ruby Meadows in Idaho County. Currently, he is housed in Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise.
Pizzuto was scheduled to be put to death in 2021; however, in December that year, the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole voted 4-3 to recommend Pizzuto’s death sentence be commuted to life without the possibility of parole. In its recommendation, the parole board cited Pizzuto’s poor health — he has terminal bladder cancer, heart disease and diabetes as well as decreased intellectual function — and said commutation would be an act of mercy.
Governor Brad Little rejected the recommendation, which Pizzuto’s attorneys then appealed, and subsequently the supreme court in August ruled in favor of Little’s decision.
