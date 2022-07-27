Idaho Veteran Chamber of Commerce logo
BOISE – On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce will host its first Military Heritage Gala, honoring The Military Order of the Purple Heart. This event will be held at the Boise Centre in Downtown, Boise. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will commence at 6 p.m.

This event will consist of both military traditional ceremonies, and Idaho Community Gala traditions. The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce will be honored to have in attendance, 10 Military Order of the Purple Heart Recipients. U.S. Army Retired, Major Joe Bogart, who lost his right eye and partial vision in his left eye in combat will be the distinguished keynote guest speaker.

