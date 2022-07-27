BOISE – On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce will host its first Military Heritage Gala, honoring The Military Order of the Purple Heart. This event will be held at the Boise Centre in Downtown, Boise. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will commence at 6 p.m.
This event will consist of both military traditional ceremonies, and Idaho Community Gala traditions. The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce will be honored to have in attendance, 10 Military Order of the Purple Heart Recipients. U.S. Army Retired, Major Joe Bogart, who lost his right eye and partial vision in his left eye in combat will be the distinguished keynote guest speaker.
The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce has also invited The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapters in Idaho, to be a recipient of a certain percentage of the proceeds raised from this event so that they may continue to serve the veteran community through providing scholarships, supporting financial burdens, and funding health and wellness needs when they arise.
“We know the Idaho community has a strong desire to support the military community in Idaho. We also know the military/veteran community needs Idaho employers, entrepreneurship resources, housing benefits, education pathways, and health and wellness tools in our communities to be able to thrive in Idaho. This event will allow us to provide those opportunities to bring both communities together, in unity. The Chamber has received an overwhelming response to the launch of its Non-profit 501(c)3 in 2021 and has had tremendous success meeting the mission of the organization, by bridging the gaps between the Idaho and Military community through navigation and other services. We look forward to the years to come where we can choose a different Military National Remembrance Day and host the Military Heritage Gala to honor and bring communities together in a way that has never been done before in Idaho,” executive director Dr. Mindi Anderson said.
The inaugural event is designed to bring the Idaho and Military Communities together, to allow the military community to pay respects and honor one of the military's distinguished medals. The event will also allow the military community to display its heritage to the Idaho community, and create more awareness of the sacrifices made during service to our country. Companies, agencies, organizations, or individual community or military members across Idaho that wish to purchase a table and attend this inaugural event may do so by visiting www.idahoveterans.org.
The vision of the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce is to bridge the gap by building strong sustainable partnerships deeply rooted within the Idaho and military communities through collaboration and connection.
