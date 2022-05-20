Runa the dog photo

Runa, a red heeler.

 Contributed photo

IdaHope for Animals Rescue Inc. is seeking assistance/donations to help the search and rescue of a female red heeler named Runa.

Runa survived a horrific car accident on May 4 on Hwy 12 milepost 151.3 near Warm Springs Bridge. Tragically, Runa's human succumbed to her injuries. IdaHope is currently involved in an effort to catch Runa and return her to the family out of state.

Runa was last seen on Thursday, May 12, but she is in flight/survival mode. We ask you to stay out of the area so as to not spook her further.

There is no cell service in the area where Runa is lost in. If you are traveling through Hwy 12 or camping in the area and you see Runa, note her location and immediately make in-person contact with our volunteer trapper, Teresa Pattan, camped on Hwy 12 between milepost 150-153 in a silver Jeep, pulling a white teardrop trailer.

We need a sighting location given to Teresa in person as soon as safely possible. Secondly, once you are back in service range, contact Marty Lytle at 208-507-1420, Liz Aragon at 208-451-3222 or Renita Lee at 208-983-5772.

If you would like to donate to assist in locating Runa and her transport to the family, the following options are available:

Send a check to: IdaHope for Animals

Box 633

Grangeville, ID 83530

(reference Runa in the memo line)

