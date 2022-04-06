Everyone’s heard it, now the numbers confirm it. Gem State population saw growth in every county from 2020 to 2021, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau, with those increases due to migration from other states.
While the largest numerical growth was concentrated in urban counties, most of Idaho’s rural counties experienced proportional growth. According to the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL), in all, 38 of Idaho’s 44 counties grew by at least 1%, and every county grew faster than the national average growth rate, except for Clark County, which is Idaho’s least populous county.
Idaho County: 2.9% increase
Idaho County saw a 2.9% population increase from 2020 to 2021 (figures as of July 1), going from 16,561 to 17,040. For population total, Idaho County has remained ranked 20 out of the state’s 44 counties. However, for percent of change, the county decreased from 15th to 20th in the state.
Net migration is the main driver of Idaho’s growth, primarily from other states rather than foreign countries. Natural growth (the difference between births and deaths) remains very low for most Idaho counties. Net migration accounted for more than 75% of total population growth in 41 of Idaho’s 44 counties.
In many Idaho counties, deaths outnumbered births, resulting in negative natural change, according to IDOL. In all, 17 counties had negative natural growth, including all five counties in northern Idaho.
“From 2015-2019, Idaho County realized population growth of 1,349 new residents from domestic migration (average of 270 per year), lost 1,193 residents to moving out of county/state (avg. 239/yr), and gained 15 new residents from an international destination (avg three per year), according to Lisa Grigg, IDOL regional labor economist, in an email interview. “This works out to a net migration gain of 171 residents over the 5-year period of 2015-2019 (avg 34/year).”
“This migration increase to Idaho County is 16 times higher than the average migration of the previous five years from 2015-2019,” she continued; however, the sources for that are not determined at this time.
Idaho County: migration offsets natural change
For Idaho County from 2020 to 2021, a total 562 in domestic migration was reported. During that same time, the county experienced a net loss in natural change with 136 births and 210 deaths.
“Births have been lower than deaths in nine of the last 10 years, with 2012 being the exception having 175 births and 170 deaths,” said Grigg. “In 2020, Idaho County recorded 121 births and 209 deaths (Source: Idaho Department of Welfare Annual Vital Statistics Report) for a net loss of 88 people. Between 2011-2020, total deaths exceeded births by a ratio of 1.26 to 1 (meaning for every birth in the county there were 1.26 deaths, or five deaths for every four births). The 2011-2020 totals: deaths 1,900, births 1,509.”
•
Population growth continued to be strong in Idaho’s three largest counties — Ada, Canyon and Kootenai — from 2020 to 2021. These three counties collectively accounted for just under 50% of the state’s total population, and they accounted for 31,491 of the state’s new residents, or 59% of the population growth. Ada County’s population exceeded half a million for the first time, growing to 511,931.
Despite the continued trend toward urbanization, several rural Idaho counties showed significant growth, with six rural counties growing more than 4%. Boise County was the fastest-growing county at 5.8%.
The Census Bureau reported the state’s population rose from 1,847,772 in 2020, to 1,900,923 in 2021, in its July 1, 2021, population estimates.
