Idaho Fish and Game officials lethally removed four bighorn sheep from the Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area.
The two ewes and two young rams are believed to be the last remaining sheep from the South Hills population in Game Management Unit 54.
They were euthanized to prevent spreading disease into nearby herds.
