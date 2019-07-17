A firewood sale on designated areas of Craig Mt Wildlife Management Area property began July 13 and is scheduled through Aug. 30. The sale will only be on Idaho Department of Fish and Game property. IDFG is asking firewood cutters to pay attention to property boundaries and property markers, as there is Bureau of Land Management and Nature Conservancy property in the area.
“Those seeking to cut on those properties must obtain a separate permit from either of those entities,” IDFG Clearwater Region communications manager Jen Bruns noted in a July 10 news release. “The purpose of the sale is to help reduce fuel loading along the roadway.”
Those seeking to cut firewood must obtain a permit and map of the firewood cutting area from the front desk at the IDFG Clearwater Regional Office in Lewiston. The permit is good for up to five cords of any dead down or standing timber within 100 yards of the roadway. Failure to have a permit could result in a citation.
IDFG also advises awareness that the sale is along a narrow road. “You should expect congestion and trailers are not advised,” Bruns noted.
Contact the Lewiston office at 208-799-5010 or WMA Manager Andrew Mackey at 208-750-6123.
