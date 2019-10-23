Fire safety burn permits from the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) are no longer required for burning activities outside of city limits as of Oct. 21.
The fire safety burn permit from IDL is required for any burning (excluding recreational campfires) outside of city limits during closed fire season, from May 10 through Oct. 20 annually.
While state permits will not be required after the 20th, local fire departments, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and/or tribal authorities should be contacted before burning to determine if other permits are required or if local restrictions are in place.
Humans, not lightning, caused approximately 60 percent of the wildfires this year on lands protected by IDL, accounting for more than 98 percent of the acres burned. According to IDL, many of these fires were preventable as they were ignited by escaped debris burning and campfires.
