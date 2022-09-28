Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) logo

Idaho Department of Lands’ (IDL) collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and law enforcement on alleged arson fires recently resulted in two arrests with another pending.

This month, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of arson. Earlier last month the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Challis man for arson on the Quinn Fire. An arrest is pending on two other wildfires under IDL protection.

