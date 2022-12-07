BOISE — Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt has notified the Idaho Board of Correction he believes it is unlikely the department will be able to secure the chemicals necessary to carry out the scheduled execution of Gerald Pizzuto. In a memo to the board, Tewalt said he believes the death warrant for Pizzuto should be allowed to expire and efforts to prepare for the execution should be suspended.

“While our efforts to secure chemicals remain ongoing, I have no reason to believe our status will change prior to the scheduled execution on Dec. 15, 2022,” Director Tewalt wrote in the memo. “In my professional judgment, I believe it is in the best interest of justice to allow the death warrant to expire and stand down our execution preparation.”

