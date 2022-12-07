BOISE — Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt has notified the Idaho Board of Correction he believes it is unlikely the department will be able to secure the chemicals necessary to carry out the scheduled execution of Gerald Pizzuto. In a memo to the board, Tewalt said he believes the death warrant for Pizzuto should be allowed to expire and efforts to prepare for the execution should be suspended.
“While our efforts to secure chemicals remain ongoing, I have no reason to believe our status will change prior to the scheduled execution on Dec. 15, 2022,” Director Tewalt wrote in the memo. “In my professional judgment, I believe it is in the best interest of justice to allow the death warrant to expire and stand down our execution preparation.”
Pizzuto was sentenced to death in 1986 for the slaying the year prior of Berta Herndon, 58, and her 37-year-old nephew, Del Herndon, at a rural cabin at Ruby Meadows in Idaho County.
Pizzuto, 66, is currently incarcerated at Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise.
Upon receipt of the death warrant for Pizzuto on Nov. 16, Tewalt, announced IDOC was having difficulty securing the chemicals. He also suspended implementation of SOP 135.02.01.001, Execution Procedures, except for those portions that ensure that Pizzuto’s due process rights are protected.
“There is no more solemn responsibility than implementing capital punishment, and it is a responsibility this agency approaches with the gravity and care it deserves,” Tewalt wrote in the memo. “Consistent with your direction, we will maintain our readiness to carry out this process with professionalism, dignity, and respect for everyone impacted.”
Due to ongoing litigation, IDOC will have no further comment on this matter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.