A death sentence ordered more than 30 years ago is set to be carried out next month for convicted double-murderer Gerald R. Pizzuto.
The order was announced last Wednesday, Nov. 16, by the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC), which served Pizzuto with a death warrant, scheduled to be carried out on Dec. 15. Pizzuto, 66, is currently incarcerated at Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise.
IDOC Director Josh Tewalt informed the Board of Correction, the governor’s office, and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office that the department is not in possession of the chemicals necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection. According to IDOC, efforts to lawfully source chemicals are ongoing.
According to a release, Tewalt has suspended implementation of SOP 135.02.01.001, Execution Procedures, except for those portions that ensure Pizzuto’s due process rights are protected, until such time as he anticipates a change in the material ability to carry out an execution. IDOC has developed and will implement a housing plan and other procedures for Pizzuto consistent with Idaho Code.
Due to ongoing litigation, IDOC will have no further comment on the matter.
Pizzuto was sentenced to death in 1986 for the slaying the year prior of Berta Herndon, 58, and her 37-year-old nephew, Del Herndon, at a rural cabin at Ruby Meadows in Idaho County. Pizzuto was armed with a .22 caliber rifle with the intent of robbing the pair of gold prospectors in July 1985 at the Ruby Meadows property in Idaho County, north of McCall. He tied his victims’ wrists behind their backs and bound their legs before bludgeoning them with a hammer, then shooting the younger Herndon in the head.
Pizzuto was scheduled to be put to death in 2021; however, in December that year, the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole voted 4-3 to recommend Pizzuto’s death sentence be commuted to life without the possibility of parole. In its recommendation, the parole board cited Pizzuto’s poor health — he has terminal bladder cancer, heart disease and diabetes, as well as decreased intellectual function — and said commutation would be an act of mercy.
Governor Brad Little rejected the recommendation, which Pizzuto’s attorneys then appealed, and subsequently the supreme court in August ruled in favor of Little’s decision. In October, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled it would not reconsider clemency in the case.
