Idaho County Free Press story on Herndon murders in 1985 photo

An Aug. 7, 1985, story in the Idaho County Free Press on the Herndon murders.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

A death sentence ordered more than 30 years ago is set to be carried out next month for convicted double-murderer Gerald R. Pizzuto.

The order was announced last Wednesday, Nov. 16, by the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC), which served Pizzuto with a death warrant, scheduled to be carried out on Dec. 15. Pizzuto, 66, is currently incarcerated at Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise.

