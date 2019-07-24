COTTONWOOD – Preparedness was the name of the game for Idaho Department of Correction personnel involved in an emergency training exercise at Cottonwood earlier this month.
Officers involved in the July 11 event on Cottonwood Butte were from North Idaho Correctional Institution (NICI) at Cottonwood, and Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino (ICI-O) and made up two teams: CERT (Correctional Emergency Response Team) and CNT (Crisis Negotiation Team).
“This month’s training was focused on back to basics,” said Lt. Greg Heun, ICI-O, the CNT leader for the department of correction in North Central Idaho, and also District 4 director for the Western States Hostage Negotiators’ Association.
According to Heun, during this training the teams set up like an emergency was in progress. CERT practiced deploying the communication phone, room clearing, and controlling surrendering hostage takers/barricaded subjects. CNT practiced setting up and testing negotiation equipment, using 12-volt remote systems to power the equipment, proper team setup for emergencies.
What are the roles of these two teams?
Heun explained the CERT practices in tactical resolutions of emergencies.
“However, it works side by side with the CNT,” he said, “whose goal is to have a peaceful resolution of incidents. For CERT and the Idaho Department of Correction, tactical resolutions are the last resort and train with the CNT to assist the CNT in peaceful resolutions, everyone gets out safe.”
Heun explained this type of training stemmed from the WACO Branch Davidian incident in 1993, where the federal tactical team did not communicate with the federal negotiators. There was no procedure back then to have the teams communicate and due to this, he said, the tactical actions continued to hamper negotiations.
“Now, teams across the country have open communication always between tactical and the negotiators” Heun said. “All IDOC CNT members attend a negotiation academy hosted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons approximately every three years. This team of instructors train the IDOC CNT members on what works and what doesn’t work in negotiations as learned through major and minor federal incidents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.