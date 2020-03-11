GRANGEVILLE – “I don’t know many people who would stand up and say teachers are overpaid,” Region 2 Idaho Education Association director Jason McKinley spoke at the Mountain View School District 244 negotiations meeting Feb. 25.
McKinley presented a financial overview of the district, along with additional information, to the group.
“What the state has is not a salary schedule -- it’s an allocation model,” he said. “Your teachers have talked to me. I may be the bearer of bad news, but they are not happy.”
Central Idaho Education Association (CIEA) and MVSD are still negotiating the current school year, 2019-20, contract. CIEA has maintained the salary chart the district uses needs to be fixed, as it has unfairly allowed new hires to come in making more money than teachers who have been in the district a number of years.
McKinley said a good salary schedule is fair and equitable, and everyone in it knows the path to navigate it.
He added that the staple of a great community is its schools.
“They’re the center of our communities and if schools suffer, businesses suffer, and it’s a downward spiral,” he said.
He listed salary based apportionment (what MVSD 244 receives from the state of Idaho for teacher salaries) at $3,685,296; discretionary funding at $1,942,801; federal funding at $1,000,000-plus; and locally generated funding at $3,100,000.
McKinley showed salary schedules for other districts in the region, including Highland, Kellogg and Moscow. He encouraged the two parties first need to agree a problem exists and must work together to find a win-win solution.
“This will cost the board, the district – it cannot be fixed within existing spending levels,” he emphasized. He advised either creating the schedule to move to years of service or move to a career ladder allocation designation.
“The parties may need to consider a phase-in – part one now and part two next year,” he said.
Negotiations continue this month. Plans are to start 2020-21 negotiations as soon as possible.
