Idaho State Police continues its investigation into last week’s fatal motorcycle collision on U.S. Highway 12 that resulted in the death of a Connecticut man.
Thomas Reading, 75, of Harwinton, Conn., died at the scene last Thursday, July 6.
The crash was reported at approximately 12:04 p.m. near milepost 140 (22 miles west of Powell), according to ISP. Reading was driving a Honda GL1800 motorcycle eastbound, and an unidentified 55-year-old male from Sidney, British Columbia, driving a Ducati Multistrada motorcycle westbound.
According to ISP, preliminary investigation indicates the rider of the Ducati made an illegal pass around an Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) dump truck. While traveling westbound in the eastbound lane, the Ducati struck the Honda motorcycle head on. The rider of the Ducati was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance.
Evidence indicates helmets were in use at the time of the crash. Traffic on US12 was blocked in both directions for approximately four hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
ISP was assisted on scene by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Kooskia Ambulance, Lowell Quick Response Unit, Life Flight and ITD.
