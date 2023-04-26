A McCall man was sentenced to one month in federal prison on his conviction for illegally harvesting timber from national forest lands, including on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Richard Russell Kersten, 36, was also ordered to pay the government $8,000 in restitution and banned from entering all National Forest System lands for a period of three years.

