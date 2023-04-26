A McCall man was sentenced to one month in federal prison on his conviction for illegally harvesting timber from national forest lands, including on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Richard Russell Kersten, 36, was also ordered to pay the government $8,000 in restitution and banned from entering all National Forest System lands for a period of three years.
According to U.S. District Court of Idaho records, beginning in late 2018, U.S. Forest Service officers received information about a group that was causing extensive natural resource damage in the Payette National Forest near McCall. These individuals were cutting and removing timber illegally and then selling it as firewood in the local communities. Through numerous investigative methods, officers learned Kersten was acting as a “watchdog” for the group and was illegally removing trees and creating unauthorized roads and campsites in the forest.
The investigation later expanded to include the Nez Perce and Boise national forests.
The forests each have a fuelwood permit system that allows members of the community to lawfully cut a designated number of cords of firewood each year. The evidence showed, however, Kersten was manipulating the fuelwood permit program and taking more than his permit allowed. This resulted in extensive natural resource damage to the forest.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also sentenced Kersten to three years of supervised release, which will commence upon completion of his prison sentence. Kersten pleaded guilty to the crime on Dec. 5, 2022, and was sentenced on April 3.
Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho State Police, and county sheriff’s offices in Idaho, Adams and Valley; and the McCall Police Department.
