If you have a 5th or 6th grader who loves to ski or snowboard or one who'd like to learn, you'll want to take advantage of the free skiing program offered by the Idaho Ski Areas Association, a.k.a. Ski Idaho.
The Idaho Peak Season Passport lets 5th and 6th graders ski or board 18 mountains for only 18 bucks. The program allows 5th graders to ride three days for free at all 18 Gem State ski resorts and offers 6th graders two days free at 17 mountains. It is open to any child from any state or country -- not just Idaho kids.
Complete the application available online at skiidaho.us/passports and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport for your child. Ski Idaho will email you a passport you can print out prior to hitting the slopes or pull up on your smartphone when you walk up to the ticket window. Your child must have a parent or guardian present to use the passport, and it must be shown at the resort in order to receive the lift ticket.
Participating resorts include Cottonwood Butte -- cottonwoodbutte.org and Snowhaven -- grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill, as well as Bogus Basin -- bogusbasin.org and Brundage -- brundage.com.
