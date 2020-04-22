Two-term incumbent Priscilla Giddings of White Bird, faces off against challenger, Dennis Harper of Orofino, for the Dist. 7A representative position in the upcoming Republican primary election.
Due to changes for COVID-19 concerns, the May 19 primary will be conducted solely by absentee ballot, with votes due by June 2 to the Idaho County Clerk’s office.
The Idaho County Free Press solicited candidates for their background and issues of concern for this campaign. Their submissions, edited for publication, are as follows.
Priscilla Giddings
"It has been an honor serving District 7 in the legislature for the last four years,” Priscilla Giddings said. She returned home to Idaho County after nine years of flying in the Air Force, “and it has been refreshing to settle down and raise my two daughters in Idaho; Hannah will turn 2 in July, and Gwendolyn will celebrate her first birthday in September.”
Giddings noted accomplishments during her tenure in the legislature include the following: sponsoring two bills that have returned more than $2 million to disabled veterans; sponsoring two bills that have criminalize female genital mutilation; and sponsoring a bill that repealed the misdemeanor offense for parents who don’t provide newborn screening data to the state after a home birth. As well as sponsoring other conservative legislation, Giddings said she has worked with fellow legislators to assist writing and promoting various pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-family legislation.
“As a member of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee,” she said, “ I am still fighting to repeal the tax on groceries, pushing for property tax reform, and working to get progressive Republicans to return more than $86 million that is sitting in a tax relief fund to Idahoans, instead of spending it on more government programs.”
Giddings listed several “smaller picture issues” that gave her personal satisfaction: earning $4,750 for four elementary schools in District 7 from the Blue Cross Steps for Schools Challenge; interviewing with Breitbart News about the effects of socialism in America; and receiving the Conservative Excellence Award from the American Conservative Union.
“The fight against progressive principles invading Idaho is ongoing,” she said. “In the Idaho House, there are 70 representatives: 14 are Democrats, 28 are progressive Republicans and 28 are conservative Republicans. Controversial issues that end up growing government and increasing spending are usually passed when progressive Republicans align with Democrats in a 42-28 vote. Conservative Republicans need to rally together and build our coalition across the state; we are just seven votes away from reclaiming principles of limited government, fiscal responsibility, and transparency.”
Dennis Harper
Dennis Harper noted his being a community leader, small business owner operator, and a background representing conservative values as qualifications for the legislative position.
Harper lists three issues of importance as part of his campaign.
“Lack of adequate funding for behavioral health is a huge issue, affecting not only our educational system, but our law enforcement community and our district as a whole,” he said. “We need to re-prioritize our focus to enable better allocation and distribution of funds, and seek creative solutions to increase availability of resources.”
For the region’s agriculture industry, “The need to diversify,” he said, “with sustainable value-added crops that could provide opportunities for manufacturing in communities, as well. Focus on healthier, non-GMO [genetically modified organism], foods.”
In a post-COVID-19 future, Harper said, “We need knowledgeable leaders to ensure access to more holistic health care solutions, eliminating stranglehold of ‘standard care’ that hamstrings all practitioners. We need to rethink our trend toward globalization, and bring local grown and produced back into vogue.”
Harper has owned and operated a chiropractic practice for more than 36 years in Orofino, served 12 years on the Idaho State Board of Chiropractic Physicians, and was involved in formulating laws and rules that governed chiropractors in Idaho. He is a member of the Orofino Chamber of Commerce and its current public affairs chairman, Kiwanis member for 30 years and past president, and former LCSC Advisory Board chair and 12-year member. Harper is a Second Amendment rights advocate, worked two years with Ann Fox on charter school formation, and was a past advisory board member to former Governor Butch Otter and Senator Mike Crapo. He and his wife, Shirley, have been married since 2017.
