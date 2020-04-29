Three-term incumbent Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings faces challenger Doug Ulmer, a lieutenant with three decades’ experience within the agency, in the upcoming Republican primary election.
Due to changes for COVID-19 concerns, the May 19 primary will be conducted solely by absentee ballot, with votes due by June 2 to the Idaho County Clerk’s office. Voters can request election ballots through the Idaho County Clerk by calling 208-983-2751 or go online to www.idahocounty.org to fill out a form and request a ballot.
Winner in the GOP primary will face off in the Nov. 2 general election against independent candidates, Steve Rodriguez and Casey Zechmann, both of Grangeville.
The Idaho County Free Press solicited candidates for their background and issues of concern for this campaign. Their submissions, edited for publication, are as follows.
Doug Giddings
“When I first ran for sheriff 12 years ago, there were many serious issues needing attention in the office of sheriff. Improvements have been made continuously to match the resources we have, to better meet the needs of the community and professionalize the department,” said Doug Giddings.
“For instance, your sheriff’s office has gone from mysteriously missing guns and ammo to a well-organized armory that serves well-trained patrolmen,” he said. “The heretofore random issuing of credit cards for incidentals is now a professional system of purchase orders and carefully managed budget of over $1.5 million of taxpayer money.”
The sheriff’s office also has updated from an 8-by-10 storage shed of outdated camping gear, to a functional building storing vehicles, inventory, tools, and classroom space for meetings and training.
“Every new employee hired now must go through a panel interview,” Giddings said. “Dismissals are systematically in line with clear expectations, due process, and written warnings with opportunity to improve. Deputies who were previously earning as little as $4 per hour for overtime and often on food stamps are now on a standard time and one-half-pay schedule comparable to other small departments in the state –all without any request for more tax money. New patrol vehicles are systematically rotated into service with no favoritism previously based on good ole boy nepotism or friendships.
Giddings said though there is considerable work to administrating 40 employees, he has, on several occasions, performed patrol duties, when deputies were unavailable, including crashes, stranded motorists, and even recently breaking up a Riggins Rodeo bar fight.
“I do not consider such service a hardship or a demotion,” he said.
Giddings serves on several committees, including a governor’s task force and Idaho Sheriff Association; speaks to large groups, and regularly performs volunteer community services; has testified before the state legislature about pending laws, citizen matters, environmental regulations, and changes to criminal code; and has attended federal court numerous times to negotiate on behalf of citizens who were cited unjustly.
“In the past, state and federal agencies have sought to expand their authority over local citizens, and I have prohibited those abuses of power in Idaho County,” he said. “Now, those same agencies are working cooperatively with your county sheriff’s office.”
During natural disasters, “when agencies have been bogged down in red tape and bureaucracy, I have effectively used my authority to direct emergency services and government resources for floods, fires, and landslides for the benefit of our people,” he said.
These actions, he said, are readily verified through public media reports and Internet search.
“These achievements occurred primarily because of administrative experience, broad knowledge of the system, public speaking skills, and academic ability and focused dedication to this community,” Giddings said. “To maintain these standards already in place and address a broad spectrum of new battles likely headed for rural Idaho, it is critical to have a strong chief law enforcement officer.”
Doug Ulmer
“I have spent my entire career working toward becoming the sheriff of Idaho County, because I know I have the ability, background and knowledge to keep Idaho County the place we all know and love,” said Doug Ulmer. “I will continue to work hard for everyone.”
Ulmer has worked for five different sheriffs during his 33 years with ICSO, learning a lot about what works and what doesn’t for Idaho County.
“During the last four years, I have noticed several areas that I feel need addressed: protecting your constitutional rights, community relations, patrol procedures, search and rescue, and staffing with implementation of more stringent hiring procedures,” he said. “However, the one thing I feel can no longer take a back seat to the other issues in this county is the drug problem. Not dealing with the drug problem causes other issues to deal with, such as theft, vandalism, and domestic disputes.”
As sheriff, Ulmer said he would focus on more service and less politics for the people of the county.
“The well-being of our citizens is of the upmost importance, and it shouldn’t be influenced by who you are, where you live, or whether I like you or agree with the issue at the time,” he said. “I was born and raised here, have the same values and ethics, and know what is important to the people of Idaho County. I have been a “boots on the ground” type of deputy for the past 33 years and have 20 years of administrative duties as a lieutenant. During my time as a deputy, I have made an emphasis on taking the time to interact with the citizens of this county on a daily basis.”
“Times are changing very quickly for each of us right now, such as dealing with Covid-19, your rights as a gun owner, and the constant attacks on unborn children and God,” Ulmer said. “These rights are constantly being threatened in one way or another, and as your sheriff, I will be the advocate who is constantly working to preserve your freedoms.
Ulmer said it will be important to build relations with other elected officials within our county, “as we often rely on each other to keep everyone safe. It is also important that the sheriff’s office rebuild relationships with the cities, EMTs and the other local police agencies in our county to provide them with a positive sheriff’s office presence.”
As Idaho County continues to grow, he said, it will also face an increasing amount of problems.
“It will be important that we strive toward employee retention and training. As the county grows, so will the Sheriff’s Office,” Ulmer said. “It will be important to make sure every employee knows exactly what their job is and what is expected of them. It is also important that deputies get out of their cars and get to know their communities.
As recreation continues to bring in large numbers of people to this county, Ulmer said ICSO has had to utilize search and rescue more frequently. The county needs to return to the use of its citizens to make search and rescue successful again.
“Using the citizens who know and recreate in the vastness of our county will increase our ability to locate missing people,” he said. “Using search and rescue resources will allow the sheriff’s office to be more effective. I will also reach out to the large number of retired law enforcement in our area and ask them to assist our sheriff’s office, as needed.”
