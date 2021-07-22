KAMIAH — Identifications have been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office of all three individuals involved in Monday’s shooting at the Sundown Motel in Kamiah.
In cooperation with the Lewis County Coroner’s Office, victims are identified as Maden McAnear, 31, and Chip Brooks, 57. The suspect has been identified as Ronald Port, 71. According to a LCSO release, all three were residents of the 3rd Street motel where the shooting occurred.
While the investigation is ongoing, the July 19 incident is being investigated as a murder – suicide. Witnesses say the suspect took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound upon the arrival of sheriff’s deputies. Moments before, witnesses say, the suspect fired shots into a parked vehicle belonging to one of the victims, and shot and killed the two victims in or near the rooms where they were staying.
“We appreciate the cooperation of witnesses and others who are helping us piece together what happened. This incident is exceptionally tragic for all involved. Our prayers go out to those impacted,” said Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis.
The investigation into Monday’s incident remains ongoing. LCSO is being assisted by Idaho State Police, the Nez Perce and Idaho county coroners, and Kamiah Fire-Rescue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.