The Idaho State Police is asking for the public's assistance regarding a June 14 fatality crash south of Riggins. Those who may have witnessed the crash or who have additional information regarding the incident are asked to contact the ISP District 2 Office in Lewiston, 208-750-9300.
The one-vehicle crash, six miles south of Riggins on U.S. Highway 95, resulted in the death of Charles D. Bentz, 23, of Craigmont. Injured in the crash was driver, Edgar J. Chamberlain, 63, also of Craigmont, who was driving a grey 1992 Ford F150 pickup. ISP’s investigation is ongoing.
