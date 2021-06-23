Police tape image

WARREN — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Monday’s plane crash near Warren that resulted in two persons injured.

Information is limited, as the matter falls under FAA jurisdiction; however, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer stated both occupants were flown out for treatment by Life Flight helicopter and fixed wing, one of which went to St. Lukes McCall.

Cause of the June 21 crash is unknown.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, around 2 p.m., the dispatch center received notification — as per an emergency locator transmission — of a possible plane crash in the area of Smith Knob. Local community members and civilian aircrafts were able to locate the wreckage.

Payette National Forest also sent out air support to assist with a small fire that started from the crash.

ICSO thanked Life Flight Network, Payette National Forest, Idaho Transportation Department and Warren community members for help in locating and extracting the occupants.

