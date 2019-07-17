GRANGEVILLE – Injuries, a power outage and a field fire resulted from a two-vehicle crash on Lukes Gulch Road last Friday, July 12.
At least one person, unidentified, was transported to Syringa Hospital for treatment. An Idaho County Sheriff’s Office report on the crash was incomplete as of press time Tuesday.
ICSO stated the crash was reported at 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Lukes Gulch and Stites roads. A Grangeville woman, age 40, and two children, ages 8 and 10, were in a Toyota Sequoia, and a California woman was driving a Mercedes GLK 350. ICSO had no further information.
During the accident, one of the vehicles sheared off a power pole, resulting in an outage for about 430 Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative customers, according to ICLP general manager Max Beach, that for most lasted between 45 to 60 minutes.
“Once we isolated the line, we got all but three members back on while the crew changed out the pole,” Beach said. “The other three members were back on around 5:30-6 p.m. or so.”
Damage to ICLP infrastructure is estimated around $2,500 at this point.
When the pole was sheared off, a downed power line touched off an adjacent grass fire. Crews with the Grangeville Rural Fire Department responded with 12 personnel, a brush truck and heavy pumper truck. According to fire chief Bob Mager, once the power line was de-energized, crews utilized the brush truck to quickly knock the fire down. Crews were on scene for less than an hour, and the fire was kept to less than a half-acre.
Assisting on scene were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Syringa Ambulance and a USFS firefighter.
Wrecker services were provided by Dales’ Rescue Towing and Frank’s Towing and Recovery.
