GRANGEVILLE - Inland Cellular recently announced it acquired Mtida Internet of Grangeville.
With this partnership, and the additional infrastructure from Mtida, Inland representatives stated it will be able to meet the demand to provide high speed internet to its customers. Inland will continue to assess the needs of the region in order to upgrade and expand network solutions for the Camas Prairie in the coming month and years.
Execute Vice President Chip Damato stated, “We believe strongly in providing advanced technology to rural communities. Internet connectivity is essential to keeping our rural communities thriving in our digital economy, and this partnership will allow us to add services and expand coverage currently provided by Mtida. By combining our existing presence in the area with Mtida we have an excellent foundation in the Grangeville area to provide local support and a cutting-edge network.”
Inland Cellular’s local stores servicing the area include those located at: 126 E. Main St, Grangeville; 2612 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston; 204 Johnson Ave, Orofino; and 419 Main Street, Kamiah.
