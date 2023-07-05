Innovia Foundation recently has awarded $1,187,600 in grants to 127 organizations in eastern Washington and north Idaho through the Community Grants Program.
An example of what these funds will go toward, in Elk City a $5,000 grant to REACH Club Inc. will go towards “extended site” learning activities and support Friday STEM activities for all Elk City youth during the next 12 months. The grant will also sustain the continued operation of a preschool supported by the club, including the teacher’s salary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.