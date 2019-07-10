SPOKANE, Wash. — Innovia Foundation awarded $762,470 through the recent Community Strategies Grant Program (CSGP).
With the aid of a $7,000 grant from Innovia Foundation, Grangeville Arts will construct a new band shell and stage at Pioneer Park in Grangeville. The city’s current outdoor venue was originally built only for shade and lacks sufficient seating and acoustics, making it inadequate for popular events like the Summer Concert Series.
The new venue will have electricity, better acoustics and storage space for audio equipment. Grangeville Arts intends the facility to allow for a greater range of events, including outdoor plays, school concerts, history lectures, showcases for local bands and music for the annual Farmers’ Market.
Grangeville Arts also plans to sponsor two new performances each year, with hopes of drawing larger audiences than the previous facility would allow. The programming expansion will necessitate outreach to local and state partners, which Grangeville Arts hopes will catalyze new partnerships within the artistic community of the region.
Founded in 1974, Innovia Foundation is a community foundation that connects donor generosity to our region's most pressing causes and collaborates with community partners to drive transformation across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Through donor generosity, the Foundation's assets have grown to over $130 million, and it has awarded over $75 million in grants to organizations throughout its 20-county region. For information on Innovia Foundation and its work in the community, visit www.innovia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.