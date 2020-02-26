GRANGEVILLE – Current methods of management and control will be discussed during the day-long Idaho County Invasive Plants Workshop, set for Thursday, March 19, at the Grangeville Senior Center.
Open to the public, the free event is hosted by the University of Idaho Extension Office in Grangeville. Along with speakers, the day will include a trade show, information and education booths, and lunch is provided. Pesticide credits for attendance are pending approval.
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with presentations beginning at 8:15 a.m.
Speaker topics include the following: biocontrol; scotch broom management; small landowners plan for weed management; use of unmanned aerial systems; understanding and preventing weed resistance to herbicides.
For information: 208-983-2667.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.