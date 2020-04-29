GRANGEVILLE – Investigation has been completed and the juvenile in question dealt with concerning a February fire incident at Sts. Peter and Paul School.
“Working together with the prosecutor’s office and the juvenile’s family, the individual responsible for the incident is being held accountable for their actions,” state Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew in a prepared statement.
As the matter involves a juvenile, no information on identity was available. No information was provided to inquiries, as of press time, on how the juvenile would be held accountable – such as restitution – for actions in this matter.
Drew stated security cameras have since been installed at SPPS to help prevent or resolve future incidents.
The investigation resulted from a Feb. 20 discovery at the private Catholic school in Grangeville of a fire having occurred within one of the classrooms. Dollar damage reported by SPPS was $191.76. Students were sent home that day, with school canceled the following day, for police and fire investigators to process the scene.
