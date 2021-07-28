Police tape image

KAMIAH — Identifications have been released, but what led up to last week’s shooting in Kamiah is still under investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

In cooperation with the Lewis County Coroner’s Office, the three deceased individuals were identified as Maden McAnear, 31, and Chip Brooks, 57. The suspect has been identified as Ronald Port, 71.

According to a LCSO release, all three were residents of the Sundown Motel on 3rd Street where the shooting occurred.

While the investigation is ongoing, the July 19 incident is being investigated as a murder–suicide. Witnesses say the suspect took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound upon the arrival of sheriff’s deputies. Moments before, witnesses say, the suspect fired shots into a parked vehicle belonging to one of the victims, and shot and killed the two victims in or near the rooms where they were staying.

“We appreciate the cooperation of witnesses and others who are helping us piece together what happened. This incident is exceptionally tragic for all involved. Our prayers go out to those impacted,” said Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis.

LCSO’s investigation is being assisted by Idaho State Police, the Nez Perce and Idaho county coroners, and Kamiah Fire-Rescue.

