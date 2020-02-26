GRANGEVILLE – Investigation is ongoing regarding a suspicious fire incident last week at Sts. Peter and Paul School.
Classes resumed Monday, Feb. 24, at the private Catholic school after being suspended for two days, following last Thursday morning’s Feb. 20 discovery of a fire having occurred within one of the classrooms.
Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew could not comment on investigation updates, as the GPD inquiry is ongoing, in conjunction with the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department and Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.
From the initial assessment last Thursday, Drew said, “Damage is fairly minimal, at least from what we can see.”
Parents and guardians were notified that Thursday morning to pick up their children at the school, and classes were canceled the following day due to continuing investigation.
The incident was reported around 7:55 a.m. According to Drew, an unidentified teacher smelled smoke around 7:20 a.m. and found what appeared to be something had been burned in one of the classrooms. Students were already beginning to arrive by the time investigators were dispatched, and with the determination they were dealing with a potential crime scene, the decision was made to send them home.
“They were safe. There was no danger to them at any time,” Drew said. The decision was made to avoid issues with students inadvertently disrupting the investigation.
The incident occurred at the school (preschool through grade 8), 330 South B Street, sometime between Wednesday evening and the start of school Thursday morning, Feb. 19-20, according to Drew. No graffiti, vandalism or other damage has been found.
Those with information concerning the incident are asked to contact GPD, 208-983-1351.
