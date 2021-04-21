Investigation is under way into an early morning fire last week that destroyed a U.S. Forest Service residence at the Fenn Ranger Station compound.
The fire of unknown origin was reported last Wednesday, April 14, at the compound located 27 miles east of Kooskia.
According to a news release, no one was injured in the fire that started at approximately 3 a.m. as the occupant was able to evacuate safely.
“We are happy that no one was hurt or injured, but deeply saddened to lose a structure with such historic significance,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Martin Mitzkus. “We appreciate the support from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests employees who assisted in getting the fire under control to prevent damage to other structures.”
The residence, built in 1936, was a contributory feature to the National Register of Historic Places listed Fenn Ranger Station. It was one of three such facilities at Fenn Ranger Station. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A State of Idaho fire marshal was on site on Thursday, April 15.
