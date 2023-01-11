BOISE — IRI (Idaho Reading Indicator) scores are on the upswing, the state released recently.
Current scores show overall proficiency exceeding prepandemic levels, with especially strong improvement in kindergarten and first grade.
Statewide results in the fall IRI indicate 56.7% of students in kindergarten through third grade are reading at grade level, up from 51% last fall and eclipsing 2019’s proficiency level of 54.7%.
The areas covered in the IRI, taken by all public schooled kindergarten through third-grade students, are listening comprehension, letter knowledge, phonemic awareness, alphabetic decoding, comprehension, vocabulary, spelling and text fluency.
Nearly 90,000 students across the state – a slight decrease from last year’s total – took the IRI between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. The IRI was administered in-person to most students, but a remote option was available on request.
On average throughout the state, the lowest scores were in the text fluency category while the highest were in vocabulary.
How did local students do?
∙In Cottonwood Joint School District 242, the scores in tier one (at grade level) were 57.1%; 25.9 percent were in tier two (near grade level) and 17% were in tier three (below grade level).
Cottonwood’s lowest scores were in text fluency (24.7% at grade level; 16.9% near grade level; and 58.4% below grade level). The highest category for the district was in listening comprehension (82.9% at; less than 23% near; less than 18% below).
∙In Riggins’ Salmon River Joint School District 244, overall average scores were 53.5% at grade level; 25.6% near grade level; and 20.9% were below grade level. The district’s highest scores were in vocabulary, while its lowest score was in alphabet comprehension.
∙For Mountain View School District 244, which includes students at Grangeville, Clearwater Valley and Elk City schools, the average of those at grade level was 47.3%; 26.8% near grade level; and 35.8% below. The lowest category for the district was text fluency (30.9%; 10.5%; and 58.6%), while the highest scores were in listening comprehension (62.8%; 23.1%; and 14.1%).
Specifically, at GEMS, scores were 49.1% at grade level; 25.9% near; and 25.2% below. At CVES, they were less than 49%; less than 29%; and less than 31%.
∙In Kamiah Joint School District 304, average scores were 63.1% at grade level; 19.7% near; and 17.2% below. The district’s highest scores were in the vocabulary category with 69.7% at; 18.9% near; and 11.5% below. The lowest was in text fluency with 43.3%; 18.3%; and 38.3%.
∙Due to the size of the school and privacy issues, Elk City School information is redacted from the state website.
