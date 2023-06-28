LOWELL — Idaho State Police is continuing its investigation into last week’s fatal motorcycle accident on U.S. Highway 12, 10 miles east of Lowell.
Deceased is Charles J. Seanger, 67, from Minnesota, according to Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke. Seanger succumbed to his injures at the scene.
The single vehicle crash occurred last Thursday, June 22, 6:05 p.m., at mile marker 106.9. According to ISP initial investigation, the rider was traveling eastbound on a black 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he went left-of-center and subsequently crashed off the westbound shoulder.
It is unknown if a helmet was being worn at the time of the crash. Next of kin have been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.