MT. IDAHO — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle rollover that occurred Sunday, May 8, on Mt. Idaho Grade and injured five.
The driver, a 22-year-old female from Grangeville, and four minor passengers, were all transported to the local health care facility by ground ambulance. None of the occupants was wearing seat belts. ISP policy is to not release names of those involved in accidents.
According to ISP, the crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. The driver of a Kia sedan was traveling northbound when she lost control. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest approximately 25 yards off the roadway.
