SLATE CREEK — Idaho State Police is continuing its investigation into last week’s two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 95 that resulted in the death of a White Bird woman.
Delsie Whinery, 54, was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville where she died of injuries suffered in the crash.
Along with patient extrication, emergency crews had to deal with multiple vehicles on fire at the scene last Thursday, Aug. 3, on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 211 (three miles south of Slate Creek).
During incident response, the roadway was blocked for approximately four and a half hours.
According to ISP, the accident occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m. A 1995 International tractor trailer pulling a car hauler trailer with four vehicles, driven by an unidentified 62-year-old male from Nezperce, was traveling northbound on US-95 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck head-on a southbound 2022 Chevy Trax, driven by Whinery.
The International, along with the trailer and cars, caught fire. The Chevy traveled down a steep embankment where it came to rest.
The driver of the International was able to escape the vehicle and had minor injuries.
According to Cody Killmar, district chief / city EMS director, Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District, Riggins Ambulance sent two ambulances to the scene and also requested assistance from Syringa Ambulance due to the report of four vehicles on fire.
“We called for help early because of the dispatch info,” he said, and “concern of more patients than our two ambulances could care for.”
Salmon River Rural Fire and Riggins City Fire were also dispatched to respond for the vehicle fires, during which it was determined there was only one patient with injuries, and the other vehicles on fire — all unoccupied — were on the trailer. Killmar said crews noted this was a “very complex extraction operation because of the location.”
Life Flight was requested; however, it could not respond due to smoke in the area.
“I hate seeing our canyon community suffer tragedy,” he said. “As always, our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
