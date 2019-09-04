LUCILE -- Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate last week’s multiple injury collision between a car and motorcycle on U.S. Highway 95 at Lucile.
The crash was reported last Wednesday, Aug. 29, 12:25 p.m. near milepost 205, according to ISP. A 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Robert L. Randall, 54, and passenger, Ramona Randall, 58, both of Merdian, were traveling northbound. A 2001 Oldsmobile, driven by Johnny McCallister, 45, of Twin Falls, was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck the motorcycle.
The Randalls were transported by air ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Both were wearing helmets. McCallister was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center. It is unknown whether McCallister was wearing a seat belt.
US95 was blocked for approximately 45 minutes.
