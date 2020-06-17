WARREN – Investigation is continuing into last week’s fatal crash on the Warren Wagon Road that claimed the life of a Lewiston man.
Jared Dykes, 19, of Lewiston, died at the crash location as a result of injuries suffered in the incident, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash was reported last Wednesday, June 10, at approximately 9:53 p.m., north of McCall. According to ISP, Sonsela Shebala, 35, of Kooskia, was traveling northbound near Sylvan Creek in a 2008 GMC 2500 crew cab pickup truck. Shebala drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled.
Shebala and three passengers, Nolan Rudolph, 23, of Lapwai, Jody Dykes, 20, of Lewiston, and Denver Drake, 20, of Lewiston, were transported by ground ambulance to St Luke's McCall Medical Center.
The crash is under investigation by ISP with assistance by the Valley County Sheriff’s Office and McCall Police Department.
