Investigation is ongoing into a semi-versus-motorcycle crash last week that resulted in the death of a Canadian woman.
With that, law enforcement is ramping up its enforcement efforts as the number of state road fatalities is on the rise.
Jennifer Heiberg, 57, from Camrose County, Alberta, died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash. Idaho State Police (ISP) is handling the investigation.
The incident was reported last Wednesday, July 18, at approximately 11:14 a.m., on U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 104 (seven miles east of Lowell). According to ISP, the Alberta woman was driving a Yamaha motorcycle westbound, and a 32-year-old male from Kamiah was driving a Peterbilt semitruck eastbound.
ISP preliminary investigation indicates the rider of the motorcycle crossed left of center and collided head-on with the semi-truck. The driver of the semitruck was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance. Evidence indicates at the time of the crash the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet, and the driver of the semitruck was not using a seat belt.
Traffic on US-12 was blocked in both directions for approximately eight hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
As of this incident, 15 people have been killed in crashes on Idaho roads within a 10-day period. The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS), ISP, and more than 50 law enforcement partners across Idaho are joining forces to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving.
Now through July 30, expect to see more officers on the road looking for speeding, tailgating, and other aggressive driving behaviors.
So far this year, 121 people have been killed on Idaho roads, and 45 of those fatalities happened during the 100 Deadliest Days, which is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. Last year 39% of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior.
“The effects of speeding are deadly,” said highway safety manager Josephine Middleton, “and with more drivers out and about during the summer, the danger goes up for everyone on the roads.”
