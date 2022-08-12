Police tape image

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Thursday evening, Aug. 11, on U.S. Highway 12 east of Lowell.

A 67-year-old male from Grangeville was pronounced deceased at the scene. A juvenile female passenger was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle. ISP policy is to not provide names of those involved in vehicle crash incidents.

