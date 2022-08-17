Police tape image

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Thursday evening, Aug. 11, on U.S. Highway 12 east of Lowell.

Roger Meyer, 67, of Grangeville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke. A juvenile female passenger was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle and subsequently flown to a facility in Oregon for additional treatment.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments