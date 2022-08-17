Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Thursday evening, Aug. 11, on U.S. Highway 12 east of Lowell.
Roger Meyer, 67, of Grangeville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke. A juvenile female passenger was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle and subsequently flown to a facility in Oregon for additional treatment.
According to ISP, the incident was reported near milepost 119.7 (22 miles east of Lowell). The male was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound where at this point the vehicle appears to have crossed the centerline, left the roadway on the left shoulder, sideswiped a tree and then struck another tree.
The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The eastbound lane of US 12 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
