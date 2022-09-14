Police tape image

Idaho State Police continues its investigation into a single vehicle crash along the Salmon River that resulted in the death of a Fenn man.

Identified by the Idaho County Coroner’s Office, Terry Dickey, 61, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

