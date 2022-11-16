RIGGINS — Idaho State Police is currently investigating a Sunday evening crash a mile north of Riggins that injured a 19-year-old Orofino male.
The unidentified driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported for medical treatment. ISP does not release names of accident victims.
The single-vehicle crash was reported Nov. 13 at 9:15 p.m. at milepost 196.5. According to ISP, the male was driving a 2008 Ford F350 southbound, lost control and struck a rock embankment. The Ford came to rest in the highway, blocking both lanes for approximately 2.5 hours.
ISP was assisted on scene by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Riggins fire and ambulance departments, and Salmon River Rural Fire Department.
