RIGGINS — Idaho State Police is currently investigating a Sunday evening crash a mile north of Riggins that injured a 19-year-old Orofino male.

The unidentified driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported for medical treatment. ISP does not release names of accident victims.

