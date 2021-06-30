SLATE CREEK — Two people were injured on Saturday afternoon, June 26, after their motorcycle crashed into a passenger car south of Slate Creek on U.S. Highway 95.
Jeffrey R. Bost, 54, of Donnelly, was taken by Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and then transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. His status was unavailable as of press time. His passenger, Malinda A. Honer, 42, of McCall, was taken by ground ambulance to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville where she was admitted for observation and discharged in stable condition.
Idaho State Police is continuing its investigation into the two-vehicle crash and is asking members of the public who witnessed the incident to contact them with information; call 208-750-9300.
The incident was reported at 2:25 p.m., according to investigator, ISP Trooper Dmitriy Lutsyk, at milepost 210, approximately four miles south of Slate Creek and 15 miles north of Riggins.
Bost was traveling northbound on a 1991 Suzuki motorcycle, following a 2008 Toyota Prius, driven by Jordan R. Graham, 26, of Meridian. Graham started to slow and made a left turn off the highway into a residence when, according to Lutsyk, the motorcycle drove left of the car and impacted with the Prius’ front driver’s side corner.
Neither Bost nor Honer was wearing a helmet. Graham and his passenger, Amy J. Thompson, 29, of Boise, were both wearing seat belts, and neither was injured.
“We’re still investigating the cause of the crash,” said Lutsyk, not so much what happened but specifically, “why the motorcycle went into the left shoulder.”
Assisting ISP on the incident were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Riggins Ambulance. Dale’s Rescue Towing handled wrecker service for the motorcycle.
The highway was blocked for approximately four hours, a part of which was for a Life Flight helicopter to land at the scene.
•
More travelers are on the roadways with summer under way. As a reminder for motorists, Lutsyk wanted to refresh the public on basic driving safety procedures: pay attention to road conditions, use seat belts, watch your speed; if you are tired, then pull over to rest; when passing, do it safely; and pay attention to the roadway and “don’t be distracted by your phone or anything else.”
As well, a reminder that, “Troopers are out in full force, looking for impaired drivers.”
