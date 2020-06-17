POLLOCK -- Investigation is continuing into a Sunday morning fatality crash south of Riggins on U.S. Highway 95.
Charles D. Bentz, 23, of Craigmont, died at the scene.
“Based on the preliminary investigation, cause of crash appears to be the driver falling asleep,” said Idaho State Police Trooper Matthew Clark. As well, they are also looking into intoxication as a possible factor in the June 14 crash.
According to ISP, the incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. at milepost 189, one mile north of Pollock. Edgar J. Chamberlain, 63, of Craigmont, was driving a 1992 Ford F150 pickup northbound when he crossed over the southbound lane into the river. Bentz was partially ejected during the incident.
Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. Chamberlain was transported to Boise for medical treatment.
Assisting agencies at the scene were Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Riggins Ambulance, Salmon River Fire Department, McCall Ambulance and Riggins/Salmon River Dive Team.
