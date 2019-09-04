SLATE CREEK -- Idaho State Police is investigating a Sunday afternoon noninjury crash on U.S. Highway 95 that blocked the road for 45 minutes.
The incident was reported Sept. 1 at 4:55 p.m. eight miles south of White Bird at milepost 215.8, according to ISP. A 2018 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer was driven northbound by Sheila Collins, 63, of Magalia, Calif., and a 1992 Chevrolet pickup was driven southbound by Jonathan Hinton, 40, of Riggins.
Hinton crossed the center line, making contact with the rear axle area of the semi-trailer. Hinton came to a stop just north of Mckenzie Creek, temporarily blocking both lanes of the highway for approximately 45 minutes.
Neither driver was injured in the crash, and both were wearing seat belts.
