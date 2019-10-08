Idaho State Police is currently investigating two unrelated traffic crashes on U.S. Highway 95 from Friday night, Oct. 4, with both resulting in fatalities.
*
Nicholas Holland, 20, of Sandpoint, died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash reported around 6:12 p.m. at milepost 223, just south of White Bird.
According to ISP Trooper, Samuel Rodriguez, alcohol and the high rate of speed the vehicle was traveling are suspected factors contributing to the crash. Blood tests taken from the victim are currently being tested, with results expected in two to three weeks.
According to ISP, Holland was driving a 1996 Dodge pickup with his twin brother, Wesley Holland, 20, also of Sandpoint, as passenger. The pickup was traveling northbound when it sideswiped a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Theresa Saunders, 26, of Pullman Wash. Holland then crossed the southbound lane and down a 200-foot embankment. Holland was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Wesley Holland was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville and released with minor injuries. Saunders and her passenger, husband Benjamin Saunders, 26, also of Pullman, sustained no injuries and were both wearing seat belts.
Nicholas Holland was not wearing a seat belt. It is unsure if Wesley was wearing a seat belt. The pair had been hunting in the Riggins area, according to Rodriguez, and at the time were returning to Lewiston where Nicholas was a student at Lewis-Clark State College.
*
That evening, at approximately 7:19 p.m., ISP started investigating a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 95 at milepost 176, about 15 miles north of New Meadows.
According to an Oct. 8 report by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Adam Seo, 20, of Boise, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. He was a student at the University of Idaho.
Seo was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla south on U.S. 95. near milepost 176. Witnesses say Seo crossed the center, double yellow line, into the northbound lane of travel. Seo's vehicle collided head-on with a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Melissa Kirkland, 42, of Deary.
Both drivers were transported to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Traffic on U.S. 95 was blocked in both directions at the crash location for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
