UPDATE: Saturday, June 26, 8:07 p.m. – Idaho State Police has identified the persons involved in the crash.
Jeffrey R. Bost, 54, of Donnelly, and Malinda A. Honer, 42, of McCall, were on the Suzuki motorcycle and were injured. Bost was flown by Life Flight to St. Joseph Medical Center in Lewiston. Honer was transported by ground ambulance to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville then flown to St. Joseph's via Life Flight.
The 2008 Toyota Prius was driven by Jordan R. Graham, 26, of Meridian, with Amy J. Thompson, 29, of Boise, as a passenger. Graham and Thompson were wearing seat belts and not injured.
SLATE CREEK — Two people were airlifted to Lewiston Saturday afternoon, June 26, after their motorcycle crashed into a passenger car south of Slate Creek on U.S. Highway 95.
The unidentified pair — a male and female — were taken by Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Status of the pair is unknown. The highway was closed for a short time to allow the helicopter to land at the scene, milepost 210. Idaho State Police is currently investigating the cause of the crash.
ISP is currently asking members of the public who witnessed the crash to contact them with information; call 208-750-9300.
The incident was reported at 2:25 p.m., according to investigator, ISP Trooper Dmitriy Lutsyk. A Toyota Prius was northbound with two occupants when it turned left into a residence. The Suzuki motorcycle was northbound, behind the Prius when, according to Lutsyk, it drove left of the car and impacted with the Prius’ front driver’s side corner.
With the motorcycle, neither the male driver nor his female passenger were wearing helmets. The male driver and female passenger of the Prius were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
“We’re still investigating the cause of the crash,” said Lutsyk, not so much what happened but specifically, “why the motorcycle went into the left shoulder.”
Assisting ISP on the incident were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Riggins Ambulance. Dales Rescue Towing handled wrecker service for the motorcycle.
More travelers are on the roadways with summer under way. As a reminder for motorists, Lutsyk wanted to refresh the public on basic driving safety procedures: pay attention to road conditions, use seat belts, watch your speed, if you are tired then pull over to rest, when passing do it safely, and pay attention to the roadway and “don’t be distracted by your phone or anything else.”
As well, a reminder that, “Troopers are out in full force, looking for impaired drivers.”
