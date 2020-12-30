RIGGINS — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating last week’s two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Michigan man.
Jeffrey Barks, 43, of Saint Clair, was pronounced deceased last Tuesday, Dec. 22, at St. Lukes McCall Medical Center.
The crash was reported at approximately 10:30 a.m. near milepost 193.5 on U.S. Highway 95, approximately two miles south of Riggins. According to ISP, Barks was traveling northbound in a Ford pulling a 15-foot trailer. Jonathan Hunter, 33, of Middleton, was traveling southbound in a semitruck. The Ford crossed the left of center and the two vehicles collided.
Barks was transported to McCall and was pronounced deceased after arrival. Hunter was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The lanes were blocked for approximately six hours.
