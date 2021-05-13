GRANGEVILLE — A Grangeville couple is in serious condition due to injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Due to the ongoing investigation, being conducted by Idaho State Police, names are being withheld at this time.
The accident was reported around 6:30 a.m. on May 11, according to ISP Trooper Levi Gundacker. The driver was headed eastbound on Grangeville’s Main Street and turned left onto Meadow Street. According to Gundacker, “the sun was in a bad spot, and he didn’t wait for his eyes to adjust.” The driver didn’t see the couple crossing eastbound onto Meadow, using the crosswalk, and they were struck by the vehicle.
The couple was initially transported by ground ambulance and subsequently transferred by air ambulance to an unidentified hospital.
Noting the circumstances of this accident, Gundacker advised motorists to exercise caution and slow down when driving into intersections.
“Just be extra aware of your surroundings,” he said.
Assisting agencies on this accident were Syringa Ambulance and Grangeville Police Department.
— More on this story in an upcoming issue of the Free Press.
