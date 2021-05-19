Police image

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate last week’s vehicle accident that injured two Grangeville pedestrians.

As of press time, Burton (Burt), 93, and Kathryn (Angele), 91, Hazelbaker were listed in good condition at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

The accident was reported last Tuesday, May 11, at approximately 6:34 a.m., according to ISP, on North Meadow Street at East Main Street in Grangeville. Michael Adler, 26, a City of Grangeville employee, was making a left-hand turn onto Meadow Street off of East Main Street.

According to investigator, ISP Trooper Levi Gundacker, “the sun was in a bad spot, and he didn’t wait for his eyes to adjust.” The driver didn’t see the couple crossing eastbound onto Meadow, using the crosswalk, and they were struck by the vehicle.

According to ISP, the Hazelbakers suffered serious injuries and were transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, and subsequently transferred by air ambulance to Coeur d’Alene.

Noting the circumstances of this accident, Gundacker advised motorists to exercise caution and slow down when driving into intersections.

“Just be extra aware of your surroundings,” he said.

Assisting agencies on this accident were Syringa Ambulance and Grangeville Police Department.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments